Advertisement

AT&T shutting down its 3G network

AT&T will be shutting down its 3G network on Tuesday.
AT&T will be shutting down its 3G network on Tuesday.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:14 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - AT&T will be shutting down its 3G network on Tuesday.

Other carriers are following suit later this year and it won’t just impact older phones, but also everyday devices you probably own.

That’s because a range of products require updates to continue working.

That includes some home alarm systems, medical devices such as fall detectors, and in-car crash notification and roadside assistance systems like OnStar.

If left unaddressed, the stakes could be high in certain cases, such as vehicle systems not being able to contact first responders after a crash.

To avoid a disruption of service, businesses are urging customers to upgrade or replace some products and services before they drop connectivity.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened at the former Club 318 on Lee Street
17-year-old killed, two others injured in shooting on Lee Street
Kenneth Allen
BPD: Simmesport man arrested after allegedly making threats against his ex & police officers
APD investigating shooting incident
Repairs made on Military Hwy in Pineville
City of Pineville: Military Highway to fully open to traffic again by mid-Tuesday
Six Menard seniors carrying the casket of Ralph Lambert, a retired US Air Force Veteran.
U.S. Air Force Veteran without family laid to rest by high school seniors

Latest News

FILE - “The situation is still fragile, the state of emergency is still there,” Prime Minister...
Canada lawmakers extend emergency powers for truck protests
The unidentified man brandished a gun at the pick-up window at the restaurant in Midvale,...
Utah police: Man told 4-year-old to fire at officers
Stephen Waguespack visits Cenla ahead of next months legislative session.
Upcoming legislative session preview with local business owners
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
War fears grow as Putin orders troops to eastern Ukraine