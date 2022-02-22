Advertisement

Avoyelles Charter defense helps them advance to the quarterfinals

Domangue has the highlights from the high school basketball matchup between Winnfield and Avoyelles.
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:17 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MANSURA, La. (KALB) - The Avoyelles Charter defense showed up big in the 54-29 victory.

The Vikings held the Tigers to 10 points in the first half, getting key stops that led to plenty of fastbreak points.

In the second half, the game blew wide open a 10 point lead, quickly jumped to a 19 point lead in a matter of minutes in the third quarter.

Peyton Hines finished with a team-high 26 points and former ACA Athlete of the Week Ava Roy added 12 points.

Avoyelles Charter will play Lake Arthur in the quarter-final round of the playoffs.

