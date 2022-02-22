Advertisement

Coaker’s four homers leads her to RRAC Player of the Week Award

Olivia Coaker rounding third base during a home run trot against Southern.
Olivia Coaker rounding third base during a home run trot against Southern.(Patsy Welch)
By Richard Thiberville
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WACO, Tx (LCU) - Louisiana Christian University softball team member Olivia Coaker enjoyed her evening at the plate against NCAA Division I Southern University, hitting four home runs on her way to earning the Red River Athletic Conference Player of the Week award, the conference office announced on Tuesday.

Coaker, a junior infielder from Orange Beach, Ala., went one-for-two with a two-run home run and a walk in LCU’s 6-5 win over the Jaguars in game one. In the nightcap, each time she stepped up to the plate, the ball went sailing over the fence, hitting three home runs with three at bats, knocking in five runs in the 8-6 loss to the Jaguars.

She ended the doubleheader four-of-five with four home runs, seven RBI, and four runs scored. This is Coaker’s first career Player of the Week award, and the third of the season won by a Wildcat out of three awards handed out so far this season, following Meredith Perry and Jordan Dauthier.

Coaker and the rest of the Wildcats (7-3, 0-0 RRAC) open Red River Athletic Conference play at home this Saturday as Texas College comes to town. First pitch of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Steers (1-2, 0-0 RRAC) is set for 1:00 P.M. at Wildcat Park.

