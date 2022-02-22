Feb. 21 named ‘Zaila Avant-garde Day’ in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - By official proclamation, Mayor Jeff Hall declared Feb. 21 as “Zaila Avant-garde Day” in the City of Alexandria, honoring the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee champion as a part of its Black History Month celebration while on a tour of her home state.

“So many times we look up at athletes and performers and promoters and whathaveyou,” said Hall. “But this young woman is standing before her peers to give them a reason to look up to scholars and those who perform well academically.”

While Hall presented her with a plaque to commemorate the occasion, he emphasized she has the right skill set and drive to do great things in life, which she can count on having friends in Central Louisiana to help her with.

At just 14-years-old, Avant-garde, now 15, became the first African-American woman to ever win the Scripps competition in its 96-year history, after having only competed in spelling bees for two years.

That’s not the only records or barriers the Harvey, Louisiana native intends to break anytime soon. She already holds three Guinness World Records in basketball tricks, including juggling four basketballs for one minute straight, bouncing four basketballs for 30 seconds, as well as tying the record for most basketballs dribbled at once. She was also named Sports Illustrated’s Sportskid of the Year for 2021.

“The future is definitely ahead of me there,” said Avant-garde. “Because one day I could, instead of being the Sportskid of the Year, I could be the Sportsperson of the year.”

In the future, Avant-garde plans to coach in the NBA and work for NASA in gene editing and neuroscience, plus becoming the first person to not only walk but live on Mars. It is those kinds of goals she encourages every kid to strive for.

“Go for it, and don’t let anybody like tell you not to cause sometimes, I know from personal experience, people will tell you that maybe because you’re a girl you shouldn’t be doing this, this isn’t what you’re girls are supposed to do,” said Avant-garde. “And I just say, ‘Go for it, no matter what anybody tells you.’”

Rapides Parish Superintendent Jeff Powell said he hopes Zaila’s “shining example” will remind us of the greatness that exists in students across Louisiana, and help us focus on highlighting the positive things happening with students.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.