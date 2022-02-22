Grace Christian’s Cook strikes out 17 in season opener

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Grace Christian’s sophomore starting pitcher Seth Cook struck out a jaw-dropping 17 batters in the team’s season-opening 13-1 win against St. Joseph.

What’s even more impressive is Cook did this in just six innings of work. Out of the 18 outs that Cook recorded, 17 of those resulted in a punch out.

Cook’s complete-game performance was the most number of strikeouts in a game for Grace Christian since 2006. Last year as a freshman, Cook went 6-0 on the mound.

