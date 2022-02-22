Advertisement

Grace Christian’s Cook strikes out 17 in season opener

Cook's 17 strikeouts are the most in a game for Grace Christian since 2006.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Grace Christian’s sophomore starting pitcher Seth Cook struck out a jaw-dropping 17 batters in the team’s season-opening 13-1 win against St. Joseph.

What’s even more impressive is Cook did this in just six innings of work. Out of the 18 outs that Cook recorded, 17 of those resulted in a punch out.

Cook’s complete-game performance was the most number of strikeouts in a game for Grace Christian since 2006. Last year as a freshman, Cook went 6-0 on the mound.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened at the former Club 318 on Lee Street
17-year-old killed, two others injured in shooting on Lee Street
Kenneth Allen
BPD: Simmesport man arrested after allegedly making threats against his ex & police officers
APD investigating shooting incident
APD has made an arrest after a violent weekend in the 2100 block of Lee St.
Juvenile arrested in connection with Saturday shooting at event venue on Lee St.
Repairs made on Military Hwy in Pineville
City of Pineville: Military Highway to fully open to traffic again by mid-Tuesday

Latest News

Grace Christian’s Cook strikes out 17 in season opener
High School Hoops: Winnfield vs Avoyelles
High School Hoops: Plain Dealing vs Northwood-Lena
Northwood-Lena's Coach Cooper
Northwood-Lena advances to quarterfinals after 75-35 win over Plain Dealing