IRS offering new way to create account without using biometric data
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
(CNN) - The Internal Revenue Service has an alternative for the facial recognition program used to verify a taxpayer’s identification.
ID.me, the IRS’ facial recognition vendor, has drawn criticism from civil liberty groups that said the program could harm the privacy of its users.
In a statement, the IRS said people can now do a live virtual interview with agents without the use of biometric data.
For those who still use the first program, IRS officials said biometric data will be deleted once a taxpayer account is created.
