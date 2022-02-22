Advertisement

IRS offering new way to create account without using biometric data

By CNN
(CNN) - The Internal Revenue Service has an alternative for the facial recognition program used to verify a taxpayer’s identification.

ID.me, the IRS’ facial recognition vendor, has drawn criticism from civil liberty groups that said the program could harm the privacy of its users.

In a statement, the IRS said people can now do a live virtual interview with agents without the use of biometric data.

For those who still use the first program, IRS officials said biometric data will be deleted once a taxpayer account is created.

