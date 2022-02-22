La. submits proposed $600 million action plan to HUD for Hurricanes Laura and Delta recovery

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - On Monday, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced the state has published its proposed action plan for spending $600 million in federal funding for recovery from Hurricanes Laura and Delta.

Louisiana is the first of the 10 states receiving federal funds as part of the Disaster Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act to publish its action plan, according to the Office of the Governor.

The Louisiana Office of Community Development is scheduling a series of public hearings in impacted areas to receive comments and input on the plan, and the public comment period will be open for a minimum of 30 days, according to the Office of the Governor.

“By proactively preparing our state’s action plan, we are taking the first step in getting long-awaited federal assistance on the ground in our communities that are still recovering,” Edwards said. “With the allocated funding, we will be able to address housing, economic revitalization, infrastructure and planning programs, which is why we need the public to participate in these hearings and provide input on the state’s plan to ensure program priorities are aligned with community needs.”

The Office of the Governor said those wanting to view the plan and submit comments can visit: https://www.doa.la.gov/doa/ocd/policy-and-reports/apa/.

The state said it will host five public hearings as follows:

In-Person 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 9, Alexandria Convention Hall 915 Third St. Alexandria, LA 71301

In-Person 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, Ouachita Parish Fire Department Training Center & Public Safety Building 1080 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Monroe, LA 71292

In-Person 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 9, Seed Center 4310 Ryan St. Lake Charles, LA 70605

In-Person 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 16, Shreveport Government Plaza 505 Travis St.Shreveport, LA 71101

Virtual 4 p.m. Monday, March 14. The state is asking those who want to register for the virtual meeting to do so HERE



After incorporating public comments, the state will submit the plan to HUD for final approval, according to the Office of the Governor. Once HUD approves the plan, the state can access the federal funds and launch the Restore Louisiana program, according to the Office of the Governor.

To accelerate the application process, OCD launched a survey on Feb. 1 for homeowners who sustained FEMA-determined major/severe damage from Laura and/or Delta, according to the Office of the Governor.

The Office of the Governor said the survey is the first step in registering for the Restore Louisiana program and is available at restore.la.gov or by calling 866-735-2001.

The Office of the Governor said a copy of the action plan is available by calling 225-219-9600.

