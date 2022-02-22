Advertisement

Lake Charles man accused of sexual contact with girl under 15

Bobby R. Treaster, 46, was arrested on Feb. 18, on seven counts of sexual battery and one count...
Bobby R. Treaster, 46, was arrested on Feb. 18, on seven counts of sexual battery and one count of third-degree rape. Judge Tony Fazzio set bond at $510,000.(Calcasieu Correctional Center)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man is accused of having sexual contact with a girl under the age of 15, according to officials with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office began investigating on Feb. 17, after receiving a complaint from the girl, who told detectives the alleged incidents took place between January 2021 and October 2021, according to Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent.

Bobby R. Treaster, 46, was arrested on Feb. 18, on seven counts of sexual battery and one count of third-degree rape. Judge Tony Fazzio set bond at $510,000.

Det. Alexander Vincent is the lead investigator.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD has made an arrest after a violent weekend in the 2100 block of Lee St.
Juvenile arrested in connection with Saturday shooting at event venue on Lee St.
The shooting happened at the former Club 318 on Lee Street
17-year-old killed, two others injured in shooting on Lee Street
Repairs made on Military Hwy in Pineville
City of Pineville: Military Highway to fully open to traffic again by mid-Tuesday
Steven Burkett
Detectives continue to search for clues in Steven Burkett disappearance
The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 19-year-old Donovan...
$10K cash reward being offered as search for missing Zachary teen continues

Latest News

Your Take: Provide feedback on HB75 filed by District 25 Rep. Lance Harris
COVID-19 in the prison system.
Non-contact visitation reinstated at Louisiana’s state-run prisons
FILE - The welcome sign for the City of Pineville, La.
Pineville Fire Union hosting Pineville mayoral forum
Weather
Meteorologist Rachael Penton's 4 PM Forecast
Alexandria City Council to receive total cost of ongoing legal dispute over budget