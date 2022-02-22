LCU’s Johnson Slugs Way to RRAC Player of the Week Honor

WACO, Tx (LCU) - After being nearly impossible to get out in the Red River Athletic Conference-opening series over the weekend, Louisiana Christian University baseball infielder Keelyn Johnson was awarded for his play by being named the Conference’s Player of the Week, the conference office announced on Tuesday.

Johnson, a senior infielder from Pineville, hit safely in nine of his 12 at bats over the three games against LSU Alexandria with seven of those base hits going for extra bases, including a home run.

While he didn’t register a base hit in the first game of the series against the Generals, going 0/1 officially, he was getting his eye dialed in as he walked twice, one of which was done intentionally. In game two, his bat came alive as he went five-of-six with three doubles and a home run, knocking in three runs and scoring twice in the 11-inning contest. He ended the series going four-of-five with three doubles, a RBI, and a run scored. LCU ended up taking the series over the Generals, 2-1.

Johnson and the rest of the Wildcats (8-3, 2-1 RRAC) continue conference play this weekend, heading on the road for a RRAC series for the first time, in Hawkins, Texas to take on Jarvis Christian. First pitch of Friday’s single game against the Bulldogs (2-13, 0-3 RRAC) is set for 1:00 P.M. at the Bulldog Baseball Field on the JCC campus.

