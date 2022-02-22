Advertisement

LCU’s Johnson Slugs Way to RRAC Player of the Week Honor

Keelyn Johnson has seven extra base hits in series against LSUA.
Keelyn Johnson has seven extra base hits in series against LSUA.(Darrell Brown/Wildcats Media)
By Richard Thiberville
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Tx (LCU) - After being nearly impossible to get out in the Red River Athletic Conference-opening series over the weekend, Louisiana Christian University baseball infielder Keelyn Johnson was awarded for his play by being named the Conference’s Player of the Week, the conference office announced on Tuesday.

Johnson, a senior infielder from Pineville, hit safely in nine of his 12 at bats over the three games against LSU Alexandria with seven of those base hits going for extra bases, including a home run.

While he didn’t register a base hit in the first game of the series against the Generals, going 0/1 officially, he was getting his eye dialed in as he walked twice, one of which was done intentionally. In game two, his bat came alive as he went five-of-six with three doubles and a home run, knocking in three runs and scoring twice in the 11-inning contest. He ended the series going four-of-five with three doubles, a RBI, and a run scored. LCU ended up taking the series over the Generals, 2-1.

Johnson and the rest of the Wildcats (8-3, 2-1 RRAC) continue conference play this weekend, heading on the road for a RRAC series for the first time, in Hawkins, Texas to take on Jarvis Christian. First pitch of Friday’s single game against the Bulldogs (2-13, 0-3 RRAC) is set for 1:00 P.M. at the Bulldog Baseball Field on the JCC campus.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD has made an arrest after a violent weekend in the 2100 block of Lee St.
Juvenile arrested in connection with Saturday shooting at event venue on Lee St.
The shooting happened at the former Club 318 on Lee Street
17-year-old killed, two others injured in shooting on Lee Street
Repairs made on Military Hwy in Pineville
City of Pineville: Military Highway to fully open to traffic again by mid-Tuesday
Steven Burkett
Detectives continue to search for clues in Steven Burkett disappearance
The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 19-year-old Donovan...
$10K cash reward being offered as search for missing Zachary teen continues

Latest News

Ryan Palmer from Monday's first round at the Claude Jacobs Invitational.
LCU’s Palmer Named RRAC Golfer of the Week
Olivia Coaker rounding third base during a home run trot against Southern.
Coaker’s four homers leads her to RRAC Player of the Week Award
St. Joseph advances to first title game in school history
Grace Christian’s Cook strikes out 17 in season opener