LCU’s Palmer Named RRAC Golfer of the Week

Ryan Palmer from Monday's first round at the Claude Jacobs Invitational.
Ryan Palmer from Monday's first round at the Claude Jacobs Invitational.(Tracy Stinson)
By Richard Thiberville
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WACO, Tx (LCU) - Following his performance in the Claude Jacobs Invitational, Louisiana Christian University golfer Ryan Palmer was named the Red River Athletic Conference’s Golfer of the Week, the conference office announced on Tuesday.

Palmer, a junior from Leander, Texas, led the Wildcats in Victoria, Texas at the Claude Jacobs Invitational by finishing in a tie for 16th place individually with rounds of 74, 81, and 74 to finish the three-round tournament at 229 strokes, 13 strokes over par.

In the overall national individual rankings, Palmer has cracked the top-100 golfers in all the NAIA, currently placed at 94th.

Palmer and the rest of the Wildcats return to action on Monday, February 28th with the first round of the Tyler JC Spring Invitational at the Oak Hurst Course at Peach Tree Golf Club in Bullard, Texas.

