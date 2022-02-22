Advertisement

Man tries to enter Boston zoo’s tiger cage, arrested

Matthew Abraham, 24, is charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct after he allegedly...
Matthew Abraham, 24, is charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct after he allegedly tried to enter a tiger enclosure at Boston’s Franklin Park Zoo.(Source: Derrick Brutel)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) - A Worcester man was arrested Monday for trying to enter a tiger enclosure after breaking into Boston’s Franklin Park Zoo.

The Massachusetts State Police said that when questioned, the man only said he was very interested in tigers.

Matthew Abraham, 24, allegedly climbed over a gate into the zoo at around 9 a.m., scaled several fences and ignored warning signs but was unable to gain access to the tiger enclosure, investigators said.

Zoo New England, which operates the 72-acre Boston zoo, said in a statement that the man was in an area behind the tiger exhibit not meant for the public. When approached by staff, he ran off but was quickly located by security officials.

He was arrested and charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct.

It was not immediately known if Abraham had a lawyer.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened at the former Club 318 on Lee Street
17-year-old killed, two others injured in shooting on Lee Street
Kenneth Allen
BPD: Simmesport man arrested after allegedly making threats against his ex & police officers
APD investigating shooting incident
Repairs made on Military Hwy in Pineville
City of Pineville: Military Highway to fully open to traffic again by mid-Tuesday
Six Menard seniors carrying the casket of Ralph Lambert, a retired US Air Force Veteran.
U.S. Air Force Veteran without family laid to rest by high school seniors

Latest News

Feb. 21 named ‘Zaila Avant-garde Day’ in Alexandria
Zaila Avant-garde (center) was honored by Rapides Parish School Superintendent Jeff Powell...
Feb. 21 named ‘Zaila Avant-garde Day’ in Alexandria
A Ukrainian soldier stands in the trench on the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, in...
War fears grow as Putin orders troops to eastern Ukraine
Catherine McKinney, mother of 4-year-old Serenity Ann McKinney, and Dakota Hill were booked in...
Mother and her boyfriend charged with murder after police find body of 4-year-old missing since 2020