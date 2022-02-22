Advertisement

Military Highway once again open to all traffic

Military Highway
Military Highway(Credit: KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - According to the City of Pineville, Military Highway is now open once again to all traffic.

However, the repairs made on Sunday are incomplete at this time due to the unavailability of hot mix. Crushed stone is in place so the road has been reopened.

RELATED: City of Pineville: Military Highway to fully open to traffic again by mid-Tuesday

Utility crews worked overnight on Sunday to repair a collapsed sewer line near the entrance to the Myrtlewood Subdivision on Military Highway, not far from the newly opened at-grade crossing.

