Missing in Vernon Parish: James Foraker, 13

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office has posted that they are searching for James Foraker, 13, of Leesville, who has gone missing.

VPSO said James left his residence in the area of Blackburn Street on foot at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 18. He was last known to be wearing a gray in color America Eagle Hoodie, light-colored jeans and gray shoes. He was last seen walking with two other male juveniles in the area of Lee Hills.

If anyone knows where he is, contact VPSO immediately at 337-238-1311. Anyone found harboring a runaway juvenile will be arrested and prosecuted.

*** RUNAWAY *** The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is currently attempting to verify the safety and well-being of James... Posted by Vernon Parish Sheriff Dept on Friday, February 18, 2022

