Mitchell family donates building for Toby’s House Adoption Center

Barry Mitchell (center, holding his adopted pet Shih Tzu Toby) presents the keys to the...
Barry Mitchell (center, holding his adopted pet Shih Tzu Toby) presents the keys to the building at 516 Fairfield Avenue to Animal Shelter Superintendent Henry Wimbley February 9. Mitchell formally donated the former warehouse building to the Alexandria Animal Shelter to serve as Toby's House Pet Adoption Center. Also pictured are (from left) Interim Public Works Director Sandra Washington, Assistant Public Works Director Oscar "Donta" Howard, Wimbley, Mitchell and Toby, Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall and APD Lt. Darrell Bradley.(City of Alexandria)
By City of Alexandria
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The following has been provided by the City of Alexandria:

Ten years ago, Toby found a new home when Barry and Beverly Mitchell chose to adopt the Shih Tzu dog from the Alexandria Animal Shelter. In the near future, thanks to a generous donation by the Mitchell family, animal adoptions will take place at Toby’s House Pet Adoption Center.

On February 9, Barry Mitchell, holding Toby in his arms, formally donated a building at 516 Fairfield Avenue to the Alexandria Animal Shelter to be renovated to serve as a pet adoption center. Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall and Animal Shelter Superintendent Henry Wimbley were on hand to accept the keys to the building.

“We are just so happy to be able to do this,” Mitchell said. “We used the building for records storage, but with everything going digital these days we don’t need it for that. With the site being adjacent to the shelter, my wife and I felt this would be a great way to help other pets like Toby find new homes.”

Wimbley said he was extremely grateful for the donation.

“This is a wonderful gift. We plan to add on to it so that we can move all of our adoption operations here, which will create a nicer environment for the animals and a more convenient facility for those who come to adopt,” he said.

