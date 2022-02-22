Advertisement

Northwood-Lena advances to quarterfinals after 75-35 win over Plain Dealing

Domangue has the highlights from the high school basketball matchup between Plain Dealing and Northwood-Lena.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LENA, La. (KALB) - After a first-round bye, the number one seed in Class 1A, Northwood-Lena, did not miss a beat defeating Plain Dealing 75-35 to advance to the quarterfinals.

The Lady Gators held a lead for the entirety of the game thanks to the help of good ball movement leading to easy buckets for every player on the court.

Northwood-Lena lost in the Class 1A state title game a year ago, so while the team’s regional round win was sweet, Coach LaShonda Cooper said the team has only one goal in mind.

“We’re constantly saying, ‘Remember the feeling you had when you had to walk out onto that court and hold that state runner-up trophy,’” said Coach Cooper. “We knew that we had worked so hard and sacrificed so much last year, and it just made us even hungrier for this year.”

Northwood-Lena will have to hit the road in the quarterfinals as they will travel to the number nine seed in Homer. The winner of that game advances to Hammond for the semifinals.

