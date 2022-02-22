Pineville Fire Union hosting Pineville mayoral forum

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The candidates running for mayor of Pineville are participating in another forum, this time being put on by the Pineville Fire Union. It is being held at 5 p.m. today at the Heart of Worship Church, located at 2720 LA-28 in Pineville .

The topics will focus on public safety and fire department issues. According to a pay study put on by the City of Alexandria last year, firefighters in Pineville make the least compared to other departments in the state, with an annual salary of $22,416.

The four candidates running for the mayor’s spot are Mitzie Bayone Williams, the only Democrat running in the election. There’s also the city’s current chief of staff, Rich Dupree, the city’s former public works director, Charles Moore, and James Rachal, who used to work for the Pineville Police Department.

