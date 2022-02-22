St. Joseph advances to first title game in school history

WESTWEGO, La. (KALB) - St. Joseph’s Plaucheville advanced to their first Division V state title game in school history after defeating Family Christian in the semifinals 54-41.

St. Joseph’s was red hot from tip-off outscoring their opponent 21-3 in the first quarter.

Stella Pilgreen led the team in scoring with 13 points. Natalie Valois only scored four points but had ten assists and 15 rebounds.

St. Joseph’s will face Claiborne Christian in the championship game on Thursday, February 24. Tip-off will be at 6:00 p.m. from the Alario Center in Westwego.

