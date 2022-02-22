Your Take: Provide feedback on HB75 filed by District 25 Rep. Lance Harris

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Ahead of the 2022 Regular Legislative Session, District 25 Rep. Lance Harris filed HB75, a bill focused on curricula used in Louisiana public schools.

Harris, Chairman of the House Education Committee, said his bill seeks to provide “transparency” in public schools. HB75 “requires each public school governing authority to post on its website information relative to instructional materials and activities for each school under its jurisdiction.”

Read the full text for HB75 below:

