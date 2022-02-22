Advertisement

Your Take: Provide feedback on HB75 filed by District 25 Rep. Lance Harris

(Credit: Pexels / Pixabay via MGN)
By Alena Noakes
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Ahead of the 2022 Regular Legislative Session, District 25 Rep. Lance Harris filed HB75, a bill focused on curricula used in Louisiana public schools.

Harris, Chairman of the House Education Committee, said his bill seeks to provide “transparency” in public schools. HB75 “requires each public school governing authority to post on its website information relative to instructional materials and activities for each school under its jurisdiction.”

KALB is looking for viewer feedback and what you feel HB75 means for teachers, students, and the state’s education system. CLICK HERE to provide feedback on HB75.

Read the full text for HB75 below:

HB75 by KALB DIGITAL on Scribd

CLICK HERE to view the current system in place is for posting curriculum and materials used in each grade statewide.

