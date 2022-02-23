Advertisement

10-year-old sells bath bombs to raise awareness about Down syndrome

10-year-old Brody Krein and mother Jen Klein, creating bath bombs to spread awareness for World...
10-year-old Brody Krein and mother Jen Klein, creating bath bombs to spread awareness for World Down Syndrome Day.
By Jody Kerzman and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D (KFYR/Gray News) -- March 21 is World Down Syndrome Day.

Every year, one North Dakota family finds a new way to celebrate. Their goal is to raise awareness and make a little money for Designer Genes, a group that provides support for families and people with Down syndrome, according to KFYR.

This year, they’re using bath bombs to help spread their message.

Brody Krein has been hard at work, getting those bath bombs packaged up and ready to sell. The 10-year-old made them with his mom, Jen Klein.

Now they’re hoping these bath bombs will help raise money for Designer Genes, a local group that provides support for families and people with Down syndrome. They’re also hoping their bath bombs might help raise awareness about Down syndrome, something Klein knew nothing about when Brody was born 10 years ago.

“Back when Brody was born, I was naive. I knew nothing about Down syndrome,” admitted Klein.

She quickly learned about the challenges and the rewards that come with raising a child with an extra chromosome.

“Every day he makes me smile,” said Klein. “Brody has taught me so much, how to be a better mom, how to be a better parent. I think he has brought awareness to our whole family. Everybody looks at people with disabilities different now because of Brody. And I mean, he just teaches us so much more every day we learn from him.”

Lessons she hopes her son will continue teaching others.

“On the outside, he may look different but inside he can do anything that he sets his mind to when he wants to,” she said.

Right now, his mind is set on getting these bath bombs ready to sell and he’s ready to show the world what he’s capable of, one bath bomb at a time.

Brody’s Bath Bombs are available in several scents and sizes; they range in price from $1 to $2. You can learn more about Brody’s Bath Bombs and place an order on his Facebook page, Brody’s Buddies Bath Bombs.

Copyright 2022 KFYR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD has made an arrest after a violent weekend in the 2100 block of Lee St.
Juvenile arrested in connection with Saturday shooting at event venue on Lee St.
The shooting happened at the former Club 318 on Lee Street
17-year-old killed, two others injured in shooting on Lee Street
Repairs made on Military Hwy in Pineville
City of Pineville: Military Highway to fully open to traffic again by mid-Tuesday
Steven Burkett
Detectives continue to search for clues in Steven Burkett disappearance
The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 19-year-old Donovan...
$10K cash reward being offered as search for missing Zachary teen continues

Latest News

FILE - An Acadian ambulance.
Should Alexandria have more than one ambulance service?
Alexandria has paid over $100,000 in legal fees for city budget legal battle
LDH confirms 3 pediatric deaths from COVID-19
The candidates running for mayor of Pineville participated in another forum Tuesday night.
Pineville Fire Union hosts Pineville mayoral forum