Administration addresses extended utility billing cycle, high billing prices in Alexandria

(KALB)
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Many Alexandria residents have recently experienced high utility bill prices and an extended utility bill billing cycle.

The city’s administration said that they have entered another period of volatility based on the current spike in gas prices. The city said that the rise in those prices affect how much money residents pay each month on their utility bill.

Employee shortages have also caused the billing cycle to be extended past 35 days. In total, there are 11-meter reader positions in the city. Currently, four of those positions are held by full-time employees and another four are just part-time workers. This has caused a delay in meter readings, therefore, extending the billing cycle.

The city is working to get the billing cycle back to being under 35 days. There is not a timetable on how many months it could take before the cycle is back to normal.

