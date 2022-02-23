Advertisement

Ex-NYPD union president surrendering to criminal charges

Two law enforcement officials said Ed Mullins will surrender to authorities Wednesday.
Two law enforcement officials said Ed Mullins will surrender to authorities Wednesday.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A former New York City police union president is expected to face criminal charges connected to a raid last year on his home and union office.

Two law enforcement officials said Ed Mullins will surrender to authorities Wednesday. Mullins was known for clashing with city officials over his bombastic tweets and hardline tactics

The officials were not authorized to speak publicly about an investigation and did so on condition of anonymity.

Mullins resigned in October as head of the Sergeants Benevolent Association after the FBI searched the union’s Manhattan office and his Long Island home.

He retired from the NYPD in November.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LDH confirms 3 pediatric deaths from COVID-19
APD has made an arrest after a violent weekend in the 2100 block of Lee St.
Juvenile arrested in connection with Saturday shooting at event venue on Lee St.
James Foraker
Missing in Vernon Parish: James Foraker, 13
Barry Mitchell (center, holding his adopted pet Shih Tzu Toby) presents the keys to the...
Mitchell family donates building for Toby’s House Adoption Center
LIVE: Tracking Severe Weather

Latest News

All three ex-officers are charged with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care as Officer...
Jury set to get case of 3 officers charged in George Floyd killing
TV quoted an official in the country’s Health Ministry as saying Poland donated about a million...
Iran returns donated vaccines because they were made in US
The FTC data shows American consumers lost nearly $6 billion to scammers.
Americans lost nearly $6 billion to fraud last year
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia evacuating embassy in Ukraine as crisis escalates
The woman was found at a tow yard after police said her mother abandoned her car at a gas...
Woman with disabilities found alive in towed car after 9 days