Advertisement

Gov. Edwards travels to Delaware to testify on coastal restoration in La.

Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke after the special session ended early
Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke after the special session ended early(Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 5:53 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has announced he will testify Wednesday, Feb. 23 at a U.S. Senate Environment and Public Works Committee field hearing.

Gov. Edwards will speak about the importance of coastal restoration in Louisiana.

Gov. Edwards will join Delaware Governor John Carney along with several others to “discuss work on the state level to restore Louisiana’s coastline in the face of multiple hurricanes and the ongoing climate crisis.”

The hearing will begin at 9 a.m.

Gov. Edwards’ panel is expected to start around 10 a.m.

Click here for streaming information and other updates from the committee.

Gov. Edwards plans to travel back to Louisiana sometime Wednesday afternoon.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LDH confirms 3 pediatric deaths from COVID-19
APD has made an arrest after a violent weekend in the 2100 block of Lee St.
Juvenile arrested in connection with Saturday shooting at event venue on Lee St.
James Foraker
Missing in Vernon Parish: James Foraker, 13
Barry Mitchell (center, holding his adopted pet Shih Tzu Toby) presents the keys to the...
Mitchell family donates building for Toby’s House Adoption Center
LIVE: Tracking Severe Weather

Latest News

Check out today's Pledge Kids from Pineville Elementary School!
PLEDGE KIDS-2/23/2022
Check out today's Lunch Kid from Pineville Elementary School!
LUNCH KIDS-2/23/2022
2/23/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast
2/23/2022 Tyler's Morning Forecast
Administration addresses extended utility billing cycle, high billing prices in Alexandria