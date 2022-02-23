Advertisement

Grace Christian advances to the quarterfinals after beating Crusaders 59-47

Elijah has the highlights from the high school basketball matchup between Claiborne Christian and Grace Christian.
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Grace Christian Warriors pulls away late to beat Claiborne Christian, 59 to 47.

In the fourth quarter, the Warriors’ defense stepped up, not giving up open looks and causing turnovers that led to points.

The big man Mason Roberts finished with 11 points and Matt Graves had 11 points as well for Grace Christian.

They are advancing to the quarterfinals to face the number one seed, Family Christian, on the road.

