Louisiana Department of Health hosting State Health Improvement Plan Virtual Regional Meeting

CENTRAL LOUISIANA - The Louisiana Department of Health is hosting a series of virtual regional meetings in March and April 2022, to review the findings from the recent State Health Assessment (SHA), and begin developing the State Health Improvement Plan (SHIP). The SHIP will be our roadmap to a healthier state. It’s not just a health department plan―it is a shared plan that describes what we collectively need to focus on, and how we can align ourselves and collaborate effectively to improve the health of Louisianans.

These meetings are being held in partnership with the Governor’s COVID-19 Health Equity Task Force and the Louisiana Public Health Institute. Each meeting will be one hour long and held over Zoom.

Purpose

The purpose of these regional meetings is to:

Describe the benefit of the SHIP collaboration for public health system stakeholders and community members

Share key results of state health assessment community engagement process

Discuss potential SHIP priority areas

Explore opportunities for collaboration

Content

During these meetings, participants will have the opportunity to provide feedback on the health priorities that were identified during the community engagement process of the State Health Assessment, as well as identify opportunities to get involved by signing up for health priority task forces.

Participants

The SHIP regional meetings are open to the public. We encourage attendance by residents who have experienced health inequities, as well as organizations, coalitions, and individuals interested in collaborating to improve the health of Louisianans.

Find more information and register here.

