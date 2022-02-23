Advertisement

Mardi Gras parades return to Alexandria for 2022

The Alexandria Mardi Gras Association is gearing up for a big weekend as parades return after two years.
By Bennett Roland
Published: Feb. 22, 2022 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It’s been two years since Mardi Gras parades rolled through Central Louisiana. Now, the Alexandria Mardi Gras Association is gearing up for a big weekend as those events return.

After taking 2021 off due to COVID restrictions, Alexandria’s Mardi Gras weekend kicks off this Friday, Feb. 25 with the Classic Cars and College Cheerleaders Parade followed by the Taste of Mardi Gras at the Randolph Riverfront Center. The Children’s Parade starts Saturday, Feb. 26 at 10 a.m. and the Krewe Parade starts Sunday at 2 p.m.

Chris Chelette, President of the Alexandria Mardi Gras Association, is glad to have the parades rolling again.

“Really we’ve got two years of planning into it,” he said. “We really didn’t cancel last year’s parade until right there at the end. We put almost 9 to ten months of planning into it before. We just carried that planning into this year, and we hope everyone comes out and has a good time!”

For more information on parade routes, click here.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

APD has made an arrest after a violent weekend in the 2100 block of Lee St.
Juvenile arrested in connection with Saturday shooting at event venue on Lee St.
The shooting happened at the former Club 318 on Lee Street
17-year-old killed, two others injured in shooting on Lee Street
Repairs made on Military Hwy in Pineville
City of Pineville: Military Highway to fully open to traffic again by mid-Tuesday
Steven Burkett
Detectives continue to search for clues in Steven Burkett disappearance
The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 19-year-old Donovan...
$10K cash reward being offered as search for missing Zachary teen continues

Latest News

Mardi Gras parades return to Alexandria for 2022
LIVE: Tracking Severe Weather
James Foraker
Missing in Vernon Parish: James Foraker, 13
Alexandria City Council to receive total cost of ongoing legal dispute over budget