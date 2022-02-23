Mardi Gras parades return to Alexandria for 2022

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - It’s been two years since Mardi Gras parades rolled through Central Louisiana. Now, the Alexandria Mardi Gras Association is gearing up for a big weekend as those events return.

After taking 2021 off due to COVID restrictions, Alexandria’s Mardi Gras weekend kicks off this Friday, Feb. 25 with the Classic Cars and College Cheerleaders Parade followed by the Taste of Mardi Gras at the Randolph Riverfront Center. The Children’s Parade starts Saturday, Feb. 26 at 10 a.m. and the Krewe Parade starts Sunday at 2 p.m.

Chris Chelette, President of the Alexandria Mardi Gras Association, is glad to have the parades rolling again.

“Really we’ve got two years of planning into it,” he said. “We really didn’t cancel last year’s parade until right there at the end. We put almost 9 to ten months of planning into it before. We just carried that planning into this year, and we hope everyone comes out and has a good time!”

For more information on parade routes, click here.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.