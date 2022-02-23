Advertisement

Rain postpones matchup with ULM until March 9

Rain postpones matchup with ULM until March 9
(Source: NSU)
By Jason Pugh
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The following was released to us by NSU:

NATCHITOCHES, La. - Overnight rains and the potential for more have forced the postponement of Wednesday’s baseball game between Northwestern State and ULM.

The game, which was postponed from its original Tuesday 6 p.m. start to a 3 p.m. Wednesday start, will now be made up March 9 at Brown-Stroud Field.

Northwestern State returns to action Friday when it travels to face Oklahoma.

