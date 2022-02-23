Should Alexandria have more than one ambulance service?

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - At the Alexandria City Council meeting held on Feb. 22, a big discussion was held over whether or not Alexandria should have multiple ambulance providers in the city.

Currently, the city has been under contract through the Rapides Parish Police Jury for the last 27 years with the model of having just one ambulance service in the parish, which is Acadian.

The council did add that they have not had complaints with Acadian, but they want to explore other options since it has been nearly three decades with the same system.

At the meeting, representatives from Acadian argued that adding multiple providers is like pulling a rug out from a system that already works. They also stated that they don’t mind competing on the front end, but ambulance services should not be competing in the streets when a person needs medical attention.

On the other end, a representative from Med Express, which is another ambulance provider, said people “should have their own choice” when it comes to services and that having more ambulances means a quicker response time to help save lives.

“You have twice as many ambulances available for emergencies, dramatically reducing response times,” said Mark Majors, the Director of Business Development for Med Express. “Having more assets for multi-casualty situations and incidents, being able to really ramp up in the unforeseen things like surge and its effect on hospitals and its effect on health care in general without any cost to the community or the city. You can have twice the resources that you currently have.”

Majors said that there are enough medical care needs in Alexandria for more than one ambulance service to succeed.

The council was expected to vote on if they were going to allow for multiple ambulance services in the city. Instead, they tabled the agenda item until April 19 to have more time to decide.

If the council decides to adopt a new ordinance, it would take the city out of the current parish contract. The City of Alexandria would then be able to enter into contracts with multiple ambulance services.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.