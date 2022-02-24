Advertisement

All 9 crew members rescued from burning jackup rig in Sabine Pass, Texas

A fire breaks out on a decommissioned jackup rig in Sabine Pass, Texas, according to Coast...
A fire breaks out on a decommissioned jackup rig in Sabine Pass, Texas, according to Coast Guard officials.(KPLC viewer)
By Johnathan Manning
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:26 PM CST|Updated: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES, La. LA (KPLC) - All nine people aboard a decommissioned jackup rig that caught fire in Sabine Pass, Texas, have been rescued, Coast Guard officials said.

The nine were rescued by helicopter by a Coast Guard crew out of Houston, according to Petty Officer Second Class Ryan Dickinson, with Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Port Arthur. All nine were checked out by emergency medical responders and no injuries were reported, he said.

The Coast Guard was notified of the fire on the Pride Wisconsin jackup rig around 12:50 p.m. Thursday, Dickinson said. As of 4:30 p.m., it was under control, but continuing to smolder. There are no restrictions for the ship channel.

The cause of the fire will be investigated, Dickinson said.

A fire breaks out on a decommissioned jackup rig in Sabine Pass, Texas, according to Coast...
A fire breaks out on a decommissioned jackup rig in Sabine Pass, Texas, according to Coast Guard officials.(KPLC viewer)

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Randall Wayne Wilmore
Ball police officer accused of burglarizing businesses
James Foraker
Leesville police: 13-year-old James Foraker found dead
Kyle Griffin
VPSO searching for Leesville man who they say missed his court appearance
A image of a stethoscope.
Racial disparities in health outcomes, STI’s on the rise in Louisiana

Latest News

Classic Cars and College Cheerleaders Parade rolling through Alexandria, La. on Feb. 25, 2022.
Classic Cars and College Cheerleaders Parade returns to Alexandria
Classic Cars and College Cheerleaders Parade returns to Alexandria
Taste of Mardi Gras rolls on in Downtown Alexandria
The Cenla Chapter of the Louisiana Restaurant Association kicked off its annual ‘Taste of Mardi...
Taste of Mardi Gras rolls on in Downtown Alexandria
This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana