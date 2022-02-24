Advertisement

Arrest made for shooting at Ball apartment complex

Lasondra Bryant
Lasondra Bryant(Source: Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 9:13 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALL, La. (KALB) - An arrest has been made after a shooting at the Timberview Apartments on Powell Drive in Ball on Feb. 22, 2022.

According to the Ball Police Department, the victims of the shooting claimed Lasondra Bryant showed up at the apartment and an argument ensued. Bryant was asked to leave and they claim Bryant threw a can of Lysol out of the window of her vehicle. Then, the victims claim Bryant backed the vehicle up and shot at them. Two vehicles and an apartment window were damaged, but no one was injured.

BPD said they contacted Bryant and a short time later, she turned herself in. She was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LDH confirms 3 pediatric deaths from COVID-19
James Foraker
Missing in Vernon Parish: James Foraker, 13
APD has made an arrest after a violent weekend in the 2100 block of Lee St.
Juvenile arrested in connection with Saturday shooting at event venue on Lee St.
Kayla Giles
Kayla Giles’ attorney disputes ‘conclusion’ reached by insurance company in self-defense civil suit
The latest Cenla COVID-19 cases, information, testing locations

Latest News

Lance Harris discusses HB75 about 'transparency' in education
School desks in a classroom.
Teachers around Louisiana pushback against HB75
A viewer submitted photo of the crash that occurred on Jackson Street at its intersection with...
Teen suffers from life-threatening injuries after accident on Jackson Street
Cenla residents are paying more at the pump