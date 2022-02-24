Arrest made for shooting at Ball apartment complex

BALL, La. (KALB) - An arrest has been made after a shooting at the Timberview Apartments on Powell Drive in Ball on Feb. 22, 2022.

According to the Ball Police Department, the victims of the shooting claimed Lasondra Bryant showed up at the apartment and an argument ensued. Bryant was asked to leave and they claim Bryant threw a can of Lysol out of the window of her vehicle. Then, the victims claim Bryant backed the vehicle up and shot at them. Two vehicles and an apartment window were damaged, but no one was injured.

BPD said they contacted Bryant and a short time later, she turned herself in. She was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

