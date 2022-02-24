Cenla residents are paying more at the pump

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Feb. 22, 2022, U.S. officials officially said Russia invaded Ukraine. It is a move that is affecting prices at the pump, even here at home in Central Louisiana.

Right now, the average price of a gallon of gas in the U.S. is $3.52 a gallon, that’s up $0.03 from last week and up almost $0.90 from a year ago.

Some people from our area are expressing dissatisfaction with the recent surge.

“It’s ridiculous. The one who has the lowest priced gas, they are getting worse, all over. It is what it is. There isn’t much you can do about it.”

As of this morning according to Gas-Buddy, the cheapest gas in Alexandria was at the Valero located at 1701 Lee Street.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.