Convicted former RPSO deputy receives probation, stripped of POST certification

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A Rapides Parish judge has sentenced a former Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office corrections deputy to probation for a Nov. 2021 conviction of malfeasance in office.

Jeremy Morrow was accused of using excessive force on a DC-1 inmate during a cell search for a shank in March 2019. A shank was never found.

Video surveillance captured Morrow knocking the inmate to the ground while he was handcuffed and against a jail wall. The inmate received a chipped tooth and busted lip. Witnesses who testified at Morrow’s bench trial said the inmate was argumentative, but made no move to try to hurt Morrow.

On Thursday, Judge Chris Hazel sentenced Morrow to two years at hard labor, but the jail term was suspended and he was placed on unsupervised probation for two years. He must pay $500 in court costs. His POST certification, which allowed him to be a police officer, was revoked during his sentencing. According to Louisiana law, Morrow faced a sentence of imprisonment for not more than five years with or without hard labor, a fine of not more than $5,000, or both.

Morrow apologized to the court when given a chance to speak. He told the court he will “continue to become a better man,” and said it was “not in my nature to hurt anyone.”

Morrow was represented by George Higgins at trial. He retained Franz Borghardt, an attorney out of Baton Rouge, for sentencing. The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Joseph LeBeau with the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office.

