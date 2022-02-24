Crime Stoppers: APD still trying to solve deadly shooting of Marlon Chaney in 2019

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Central Louisiana need your help solving a deadly Dec. 2019 shooting of a man on Williamson Street.

It was just after 1 p.m. on Dec. 14, 2019, when officers got the call of a man down in the middle of the 400-block of Williamson Street. The victim was 39-year-old Marlon Chaney.

“Upon APD’s arrival, they found out that the man had been shot,” said Lt. Lane Windham with the Alexandria Police Department. “He had already been picked up by a passerby and taken to Rapides (Regional Medical Center).”

Police headed for the hospital.

“They found out he had been shot several times and he ended up passing away at Rapides,” said Lt. Windham.

Detectives got to work. They managed to find video from home surveillance cameras in the neighborhood, but it wasn’t the best quality.

“All they saw was that there was some type of vehicle that went by moments before the shooting occurred,” said Lt. Windham.

Police couldn’t make out if it was a car or truck, but believed it to be a dark-colored vehicle. The video revealed more.

“Everyone that was interviewed claimed that they didn’t see or hear anything,” said Lt. Windham. “But, on the video itself, you can see right where the vehicle, whatever type it was, went by, you can see those people starting to run and point. So, we know some of those folks saw something, they’re just not coming in and telling us anything.”

Lt. Windham said Chaney’s family still regularly checks in with them. The police department is hoping to bring them justice.

If you have any information that could help Alexandria Police solve this shooting, you can contact them at 318-449-5099 or Crime Stoppers of Central Louisiana at 443-STOP. You can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers, and your tip that leads to an arrest or indictment could lead to a reward of up to $2,500.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.