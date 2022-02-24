Advertisement

Flavor of Louisiana is back! NSU’s seafood extravaganza returns April 8

FILE - Flavor of Louisiana at Northwestern State University.
FILE - Flavor of Louisiana at Northwestern State University.(Source: Leah Jackson / NSU)
By Leah Jackson
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 3:49 PM CST
The following was released by NSU:

NATCHITOCHES, La. - Flavor of Louisiana, Northwestern State University’s spring fundraiser and seafood extravaganza, will return Friday, April 8.  Flavor of Louisiana, one of NSU’s most popular events, was put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic but will return to feature Louisiana cuisine, craft beverages, specialty desserts, music, raffles and more. All proceeds will go to support scholarships, programming and professional development for NSU students, faculty and staff.

“We are thrilled to bring back Flavor of Louisiana,” said Jill Bankston, CFRE, Director of Development.  “After being on hiatus for two years, we can’t wait to open our doors to friends and supporters.  Flavor of Louisiana has been one of our most successful events, drawing friends and alumni from all over and this year will be even more special with the event tied to NSU’s Greek Centennial, which was also postponed from 2020.”

Presented in partnership with the NSU Foundation and the Louisiana Seafood Board, Flavor of Louisiana will feature chefs, restaurants and caterers from around the state offering samplings of seafood delicacies prepared in a myriad of ways, along with options for non-seafood eaters, craft beers, specialty cocktails, coffee and desserts.  The event will also feature live entertainment with a welcome by special guest Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser.

With the Greek Centennial taking place the same weekend, Greek organizations have been invited to set up booths to assist in raising money for their chapters.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. in Prather Coliseum.  Tickets to Flavor of Louisiana are $75 per individual and $125 per couple. Sponsorships are available at the $5,000, $2,500 and $1,000 levels.  The deadline for sponsorships is Friday, April 1.

“The NSU Foundation is grateful to all of our alumni, supporters, partners and friends and we hope everyone will join us for what has always been an enjoyable evening with delicious food and memorable entertainment,” Bankston said.

Information on tickets and sponsorships for Flavor of Louisiana is available at www.nsula.edu/fol or by calling (318) 357-4292.  Information on the Greek Centennial is available at www.northwesternstatealumni.com or by calling (318) 357-4414.

