Advertisement

Ford recalls heavy-duty pickups; drive shafts can fracture

Dealers will replace the wiring of the rear camera in Ford Mustangs affected by the recall.
Dealers will replace the wiring of the rear camera in Ford Mustangs affected by the recall.(The Ford Motor Company)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling nearly a quarter-million heavy duty pickup trucks in the U.S. because the drive shafts can fracture and cause a loss of power.

The recall covers certain F-250 and F-350 Super Duty pickups from the 2017 through 2022 model years. The trucks have gasoline engines and aluminum drive shafts.

Ford says in government documents that heat and noise insulators below the body can loosen and touch the drive shaft.

The shaft can fracture, causing a power loss, or loss of control if it hits the ground.

Failures also could let the trucks roll if they are stopped and the parking brake isn’t on.

Dealers will inspect the shafts and repair them if necessary, and properly attach the insulators. Owners will be notified by letter starting April 4.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A viewer submitted photo of the crash that occurred on Jackson Street at its intersection with...
Teen suffers from life-threatening injuries after accident on Jackson Street
Lasondra Bryant
Arrest made for shooting at Ball apartment complex
Kayla Giles
Kayla Giles’ attorney disputes ‘conclusion’ reached by insurance company in self-defense civil suit
School desks in a classroom.
Teachers around Louisiana pushback against HB75
Two men have been charged in the Dec. 17 attack on a newspaper deliveryman in Vernon Parish.
Two men charged in Vernon Parish newspaper deliveryman attack

Latest News

More than 900 people have been detained in anti-war protests in Russia.
More than 900 people detained in anti-war protests in Russia
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
LIVE: Biden: Putin ‘will bear the consequences’ of new sanctions; Ukraine loses Chernobyl site to Russia, adviser says
According to the listing agent, the house had 30 offers the day after the showing – all over...
Housing crisis: Video shows desperation for finding affordable homes
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Louisville Metro Police Department shows Officer...
Ex-officer in Breonna Taylor raid said he thought he saw AR-15 fire
According to the listing agent, the house had 30 offers the day after the showing – all over...
Housing crisis: video shows desperation for finding affordable homes