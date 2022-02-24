Advertisement

Juvenile charged with murder for Saturday shooting on Lee Street

(KALB)
By APD and KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 1:49 PM CST
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB/APD) - According to the Alexandria Police Department, murder and attempted murder charges have been added against the 17-year-old male arrested on Monday in connection with a shooting incident that happened Saturday night in the 2100 block of Lee Street.

The shooting resulted in the death of a 17-year-old male and injuries to two other people.

RELATED: Juvenile arrested in connection with Saturday shooting at event venue on Lee St.

The juvenile was originally charged with one count of aggravated second-degree battery, one count of illegal carrying of a weapon, and one count of possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

Based on further investigation, APD detectives have amended the charges to include one count of second-degree murder and they upgraded the second-degree battery charge to attempted second-degree murder.

The incident remains under investigation. If anyone has any information about this case, or if anyone has information that would help solve other local crimes, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416.

