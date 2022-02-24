LCU Wildcats started as underdogs but head into the conference tournament as the second seed

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - LCU women’s first basketball season in the NAIA has been a pretty good one. From not expecting to win many games to posting a 17 and eight record. The tournament starts on Sunday, and they are the two seed. This is a major accomplishment from where they were projected to be.

“Coach Mason has mentioned to us that this is the best the women’s program has had,” said Wildcats Guard Miya Mckinney. “The run that we have is unbelievable because you know people picked us 10th. Nobody expected us to be in the conference tournament, so it was kind of cool, we’re so happy and ready to go.”

With all the hard work the Lady Wildcats put in over the summer, they knew this was exactly where they wanted to be.

“Honestly, it wasn’t a surprise because we worked too hard to get here,” said McKinney. “To stay here we had to work twice as hard. When everyone doubted us, it kind of helped us a lot, but I like being the underdog because people don’t expect us to come up.”

A good team is created off and on the court.

“We really do play well together because we are super connected,“ said Paola Abad Prieto. “You can tell how close we are by the style of play, ball movement and how unselfish we are. Away from the court we go out and do some team bonding, and I think that’s really important to be a family.”

This team is proud of what they have accomplished so far but, they hope they have only scratched the surface of where they would want to end up.

“The girls that been here before, I know that they also have been seen as the underdog,” said Kieyoomia Benally. “We proved that we can win in this conference, and it means a lot to us honestly. I just hope the conference is the same way.”

