Advertisement

Moderna testing new COVID-19 booster targeting omicron

The booster combines an omicron-specific vaccine with the company’s original COVID-19 vaccine.
The booster combines an omicron-specific vaccine with the company’s original COVID-19 vaccine.(MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:12 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Moderna is testing a new kind of COVID-19 booster.

It is a bivalent booster that combines an omicron-specific vaccine with the company’s original COVID-19 vaccine.

The company says there could be data for the booster sometime in March.

Pfizer has also been working on an omicron-specific vaccine and a bivalent vaccine, though FDA officials say it’s unclear whether an omicron-specific vaccine will be necessary.

Daily COVID-19 cases have dropped 90% in the U.S. since mid-January, according to new data from Johns Hopkins University.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Foraker
Leesville police: 13-year-old James Foraker found dead
This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
2 dead, 2 hospitalized in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Randall Wayne Wilmore
Ball police officer accused of burglarizing businesses
A viewer submitted photo of the crash that occurred on Jackson Street at its intersection with...
Teen suffers from life-threatening injuries after accident on Jackson Street
Lasondra Bryant
Arrest made for shooting at Ball apartment complex

Latest News

In this handout photo taken from video released by Ukrainian Police Department Press Service...
Street fighting begins in Kyiv; people urged to seek shelter
Classic Cars and College Cheerleaders Parade rolling through Alexandria, La. on Feb. 25, 2022.
Classic Cars and College Cheerleaders Parade returns to Alexandria
Classic Cars and College Cheerleaders Parade returns to Alexandria
Taste of Mardi Gras rolls on in Downtown Alexandria
The Cenla Chapter of the Louisiana Restaurant Association kicked off its annual ‘Taste of Mardi...
Taste of Mardi Gras rolls on in Downtown Alexandria