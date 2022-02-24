NSU reminds students and prospective students to fill out FAFSA as soon as possible

The following information has been provided by NSU:

Northwestern State University’s Office of Student Financial Aid is reminding NSU students and prospective students the 2022-23 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is available at fafsa.gov.

According to NSU Director of Student Financial Aid and Scholarships Lauren Jackson, the FAFSA must be completed to determine eligibility for grants, work-study, student loans and Louisiana’s Tuition Opportunity Program for Students (TOPS).

Jackson said the financial aid priority deadline for the 2022-23 school year is May 1. Students and prospective students who meet the deadline will be in position to get the best possible financial aid package. According to Jackson, more than 80 percent of Northwestern State students receive some type of financial aid.

For more information, contact NSU’s Office of Student Financial Aid at (318) 357-5961, nsufinaid@nsula.edu or //nsula.edu/financial aid.

