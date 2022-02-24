Red River Athletic Conference Tournament set for Sunday at Rapides Parish Coliseum

CENTRAL LOUISIANA (KALB) - The Red River Athletic Conference brackets dropped on Feb. 23, 2022, and both men’s and women’s teams for LCU and LSUA have made it.

The first team to hit the floor is the LCU women’s basketball team. The two seeded Wildcats will face the third seed Texas A&M Texarkana. Both teams have met in the regular season, and the Wildcats won that matchup, 77-66. Tip-off for this game is at 11:30 a.m.

Next, the LSUA ladies will hit the floor as the four seed against the top seed Our Lady of the Lake Saints. The game they had scheduled on February 12 was postponed, so they never had a chance to face each other this year. The Generals finished the season seven and 17, but every game they have won have been in conference play. Tip-off is set for 1:15 p.m.

Then the third-seeded LSUA Generals will play the number two seed Huston-Tillotson Rams. The Generals managed to edge out a two-point victory against the Rams on their home court. LSUA has four guys that can score over double digits and will look to play a complete game to sweep Huston. Tip-off is at 3 p.m.

For the finale, the LCU men will face the number one seed Texas A&M Texarkana. These teams have met earlier in the year at the H.O Westfield House, and the Eagles pulled it out, 84-75. The Wildcats and RRAC leading scorer Kae’ron Baker will look to do everything can to keep their season alive. Tip-off for this game is 8:15 p.m.

All games will be played Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at the Rapides Parish Coliseum.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.