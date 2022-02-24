South La. principal accused of stealing money from high school

BALDWIN, La. (WAFB) - A south Louisiana principal was arrested on Thursday, Feb. 24, for allegedly stealing money from a high school, according to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives said Donald Joseph Sanders III, 42, of Franklin, was arrested on a charge of theft (between $1,000 and $5,000) from West St. Mary High.

He was booked into the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. He was released at noon on a $1,500 bond, jail records showed.

Superintendent Teresa Bagwell said Sanders has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending the results of the investigation. She added Ashley Clark, the school’s assistant principal, will assume the position of “acting” principal.

