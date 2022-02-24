Advertisement

Teen suffers from life-threatening injuries after accident on Jackson Street

A viewer submitted photo of the crash that occurred on Jackson Street at its intersection with...
A viewer submitted photo of the crash that occurred on Jackson Street at its intersection with Ola Street in Alexandria, La. on Feb. 23, 2022.(Credit: Kristen Fuselier)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Feb. 23, 2022 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A 15-year-old is suffering from life-threatening injuries following a traffic accident that occurred on Jackson Street at its intersection with Ola Street in Alexandria on Feb. 23, 2022.

Alexandria police said the accident happened around 2:42 p.m. involving two vehicles. The driver of each vehicle sustained moderate injuries, and they were taken to local hospitals for treatment. The 15-year-old was a passenger in one of the vehicles and was also taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The accident is still being investigated. Anyone with information about it is asked to contact APD at 318-441-6408.

