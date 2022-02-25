Ball police officer accused of burglarizing businesses

BALL, La. (KALB) - A Ball police officer has been accused of burglarizing businesses in the town.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said they were asked to assist the Ball Police Department after they identified Randall Wayne Wilmore, 35, of Alexandria, as a suspect in its investigation of the burglaries.

On Feb. 24, RPSO took Wilmore into custody in reference to three counts of theft of a motor vehicle, nine counts of simple burglary, attempted simple burglary, nine counts of malfeasance in office and obstruction of justice. He was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center, being held on a $276,000 bond.

Rapides Parish Sheriff Mark Wood had this to say following the arrest:

“Anytime a police officer breaks the law, it puts a strain on all law enforcement. I would like to thank Chief Marshal Deen and the Ball Police Department and Ball Mayor Gail Wilking for their continued cooperation and assistance in this investigation.”

Ball Police Chief Marshal Deen had this to add:

“Today is one of the toughest days of my career as your Chief, having to assist in the arrest of one of my own, Randall Wilmore. As your Chief, I would like to thank the citizens of the Town of Ball for your continued support, and I want to assure you this type of behavior will not be tolerated. I would also like to thank Sheriff Mark Wood for the assistance and professionalism extended to our agency through this difficult investigation.”

This is still an ongoing investigation. If you have any information on this case that you can provide, contact RPSO at 318-473-6727.

