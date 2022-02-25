Advertisement

Faster, more reliable broadband internet coming to Cenla

Central Louisiana residents can now look forward to reliable, high-speed internet service.
By Bennett Roland Jr.
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 6:25 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Demands for broadband are high and following an announcement on Feb. 24, 2022, Central Louisiana residents can now look forward to reliable, high-speed internet service.

Vexus Fiber, a leading fiber service provider in Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico, announced it is bringing its network to the cities of Alexandria and Pineville.

“What Vexus (Fiber) does is it focuses on mid to small size markets, so they focus on places like Alexandria and Pineville,” said Larkin Simpson, executive vice president of Louisiana Central. “So, they are going to come in and build an entirely new network. It’s going to help with those speeds both up and down, not just one way. It’s going to be a competitor to what we already have in the market, but that’s also a good thing because competition breeds innovation.”

Vexus Fiber plans to begin construction by early next year, connecting nearly 25,000 homes and businesses to its 100% fiber network.

Completion of the network in the region is estimated to take about 36 months, and it will bring at least 50 jobs to our area.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Randall Wayne Wilmore
Ball police officer accused of burglarizing businesses
James Foraker
Leesville police: 13-year-old James Foraker found dead
Kyle Griffin
VPSO searching for Leesville man who they say missed his court appearance
A image of a stethoscope.
Racial disparities in health outcomes, STI’s on the rise in Louisiana

Latest News

Classic Cars and College Cheerleaders Parade rolling through Alexandria, La. on Feb. 25, 2022.
Classic Cars and College Cheerleaders Parade returns to Alexandria
Classic Cars and College Cheerleaders Parade returns to Alexandria
Taste of Mardi Gras rolls on in Downtown Alexandria
The Cenla Chapter of the Louisiana Restaurant Association kicked off its annual ‘Taste of Mardi...
Taste of Mardi Gras rolls on in Downtown Alexandria
This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana