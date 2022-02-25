Faster, more reliable broadband internet coming to Cenla

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Demands for broadband are high and following an announcement on Feb. 24, 2022, Central Louisiana residents can now look forward to reliable, high-speed internet service.

Vexus Fiber, a leading fiber service provider in Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico, announced it is bringing its network to the cities of Alexandria and Pineville.

“What Vexus (Fiber) does is it focuses on mid to small size markets, so they focus on places like Alexandria and Pineville,” said Larkin Simpson, executive vice president of Louisiana Central. “So, they are going to come in and build an entirely new network. It’s going to help with those speeds both up and down, not just one way. It’s going to be a competitor to what we already have in the market, but that’s also a good thing because competition breeds innovation.”

Vexus Fiber plans to begin construction by early next year, connecting nearly 25,000 homes and businesses to its 100% fiber network.

Completion of the network in the region is estimated to take about 36 months, and it will bring at least 50 jobs to our area.

