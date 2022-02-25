Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana

UPDATE

Two victims have been identified in a fatal shooting near the Mall of Louisiana Friday afternoon.

According to a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department, Donte Dorsey, 18 and Clifton Lindsey, 19 were killed in a drive-by shooting on Bluebonnet Blvd. at Picardy Avenue.

Police say a 21-year-old male and a 19-year-old male were taken to a hospital for treatment in connection to the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing, police say.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

ORIGINAL

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people are dead and two others were taken to the hospital after a drive-by shooting near the Mall of Louisiana, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The Baton Rouge Police Department has closed the intersection of Bluebonnet Boulevard at Picardy Avenue after a shooting on Feb. 25, 2022. (WAFB)

The shooting happened on Bluebonnet Boulevard at Picardy Avenue a little before 1:45 p.m.

The names of the two people killed have not yet been released. According to investigators, the two victims that were taken to the hospital suffered moderate injuries.

BRPD added this was a “highly-planned” and “targeted” shooting. According to Sgt. L’Jean McKneely with BRPD, the shooter pulled next to the victims’ car, opened fire, and then got into a separate getaway vehicle. It is unknown how many suspects are involved.

Chief Murphy Paul said the shooting could be connected to other shootings in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The motive and suspect(s) are unknown, police said. The investigation is ongoing.

The intersection was closed to traffic for a couple of hours. All lanes of Bluebonnet Boulevard were back open by 5:30 p.m.

“I’ve never seen Baton Rouge this bad,” said a retired BRPD officer who was leaving the mall after the shooting.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome released the following statement:

“Today, we have seen yet another troubling episode of gun violence shake the core of our community with a shooting along Bluebonnet Blvd. this afternoon. This violence affects the lives of everyone within our parish.

Please know Chief Paul and our Baton Rouge Police Officers are actively investigating the situation. This violence was not random, and BRPD is working to apprehend the perpetrators as quickly as possible. These acts of violence will not be tolerated.

I am asking the residents of East Baton Rouge Parish to keep the victims of today’s violence in your prayers.

Also, be aware traffic in this area is being diverted and it’s best avoid the area if possible.

While we work to bring justice to the victims, we must understand that we cannot be controlled by fear. We must work together to identify those committing criminal activity and instill accountability, to create a safer community for everyone. Baton Rouge residents deserve to live in a community of peace. I am confident as we band together, we as a community can overcome these challenges for a better future.”

Both Chief Paul and District Attorney Hillar Moore were at the scene.

