ASH comes alive in the fourth quarter, beating East Jefferson 69-55

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The ASH Trojans picked it up in the fourth quarter to beat East Jefferson 69-55.

Noah Jonker had things rolling in the first half, scoring most of the team’s points but like most of the starters, he had to sit because of foul trouble.

In the fourth, the starters returned to the court and that’s when the Trojans made their run and blew the game wide open.

Jonker finished with the team-high 23 points and seven rebounds, and TJ Johnson finished with a double-double, 11 points and 10 rebounds.

ASH will host East St. John for the regional round.

