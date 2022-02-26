Celebrating Black History: Carrying a legacy at Northwood High School

LENA, La. (KALB) - The Northwood Gators boys’ basketball team has a father and son bond. Assistant Coach Michael Layssard Sr. attended Northwood back in his heyday, now things are coming full circle for him coaching his son at his former high school and he said he enjoys every moment of it.

“It’s super special,” said Layssard Sr. “If you think about it the regular season is like four months and that’s a lot of time spent in the gym, and it’s more time I get to spend with my son and our bond is super tight and I love it. I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

One of the best feelings in the world about seeing your child grow up is watching him elevate the bar you set as the standard.

“His athletic level is higher than mine,” said Layssard Sr. “I came up in a time where when your six-foot-two you’re basically a center and that’s what I played in high school. He is basically the same size and he can play every position from point guard to center. Every time I watch him play, I see a bunch of me in him.”

Michael Layssard Jr. set out a goal not only to beat out his dad but to add a trophy to the Layssard name

“When he was in high school he was good,” said Layssard Jr. “It’s the little things I got to work on to get to where he was. But if I get a ring I will definitely be better than him, and I will be the first one in the family with a one.”

He said he is forever grateful for things his dad taught him

“He has always given me unconditional love,” said Layssard Jr. “He pushes me to do my best in everything that I do, and it’s something I will never forget, especially the love that he gave me.”

