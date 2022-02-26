Advertisement

Celebrating Black History: Carrying a legacy at Northwood High School

The Northwood Gators boys’ basketball team has a father and son bond.
By Elijah Nixon
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENA, La. (KALB) - The Northwood Gators boys’ basketball team has a father and son bond. Assistant Coach Michael Layssard Sr. attended Northwood back in his heyday, now things are coming full circle for him coaching his son at his former high school and he said he enjoys every moment of it.

“It’s super special,” said Layssard Sr. “If you think about it the regular season is like four months and that’s a lot of time spent in the gym, and it’s more time I get to spend with my son and our bond is super tight and I love it. I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

One of the best feelings in the world about seeing your child grow up is watching him elevate the bar you set as the standard.

“His athletic level is higher than mine,” said Layssard Sr. “I came up in a time where when your six-foot-two you’re basically a center and that’s what I played in high school. He is basically the same size and he can play every position from point guard to center. Every time I watch him play, I see a bunch of me in him.”

Michael Layssard Jr. set out a goal not only to beat out his dad but to add a trophy to the Layssard name

“When he was in high school he was good,” said Layssard Jr. “It’s the little things I got to work on to get to where he was. But if I get a ring I will definitely be better than him, and I will be the first one in the family with a one.”

He said he is forever grateful for things his dad taught him

“He has always given me unconditional love,” said Layssard Jr. “He pushes me to do my best in everything that I do, and it’s something I will never forget, especially the love that he gave me.”

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Randall Wayne Wilmore
Ball police officer accused of burglarizing businesses
James Foraker
Leesville police: 13-year-old James Foraker found dead
Kyle Griffin
VPSO searching for Leesville man who they say missed his court appearance
A image of a stethoscope.
Racial disparities in health outcomes, STI’s on the rise in Louisiana

Latest News

Celebrating Black History: Carrying a legacy at Northwood High School
The ASH Trojans pullED it together late to beat East Jefferson on Feb. 25, 2022.
ASH comes alive in the fourth quarter, beating East Jefferson 69-55
High School Hoops: ASH vs East Jefferson
Peabody dominated in the opening round beating the Cougars 86-41 on Feb. 25, 2022.
Peabody dominates the paint in the opening round win, beating John F. Kennedy 86-41