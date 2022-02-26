Charles Hayward Activity Center reopens in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - After undergoing major renovations, the Charles Hayward Activity Center is again open to the public in Alexandria.

The center is named after former Peabody basketball standout, Charles Hayward III. Hayward went on to become the highest-rated recruit at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte prior to being diagnosed with leukemia. Hayward passed away in 1999 after his two-year battle with the illness.

“Charles man, other than being my big brother, he was an inspiration just like to everyone in Alexandria,” said Hayward’s brother. “You see the turnout and right now we need more of that.”

The center is equipped with a full-sized basketball court, a football/soccer field and a stage. Newly added is a training and event room that will be available for rental.

The housing authority aims to provide affordable housing but with facilities like this, they say they can help kids make better decisions.

“We want to connect with the right partners in Central Louisiana, and we can work to build the holistic person whether it be through educational, recreational, or spiritual events. We want to connect with our residents as well as the community,” said Stephan Fontenot, director of the Alexandria Housing Authority.

The center is located at 2586 Loblolly Lane in Alexandria.

