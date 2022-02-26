Advertisement

Children’s Parade in Alexandria keeps the good times rolling on Mardi Gras weekend

The 2022 Children’s Parade in downtown Alexandria rang in the second demonstration of the Mardi Gras season for the city on Feb. 26, 2022 at 10 a.m.
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The 2022 Children’s Parade in downtown Alexandria rang in the second demonstration of the Mardi Gras season for the city on Feb. 26, 2022 at 10 a.m.

The parade started on Murray Street, and followed the same route as the Classic Cars and Cheerleaders Parade that took place on the day before.

Even though weather conditions were cold and somewhat damp, the citizens of Alexandria did not let that rain on their parade.

The 2022 Krewes Parade is still to come on Sunday Feb. 27. It is scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m., this time the route starting on Monroe Street, and continuing mostly on Texas Avenue before ending on North Blvd.

