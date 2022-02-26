Classic Cars and College Cheerleaders Parade returns to Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria Mardi Gras parades started to roll on Feb. 25, 2022, with the Classic Cars and College Cheerleaders Parade.

After the COVID-19 pandemic dampened activities last year, people in Cenla didn’t let the rain and cold weather stop them from getting back in the Mardi Gras spirit.

The parade kicked off at 4:30 p.m. with classic cars, cheerleaders and floats making their way down Murray Street for the first time in one year.

There are two other parades this weekend. The Children’s Parade follows the same route as the Classic Cars and College Cheerleaders Parade and is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday. Then on Sunday, the 2022 Kewes Parade is scheduled to roll starting at 2 p.m., with most of the route on Texas Avenue.

