Garden District Neighborhood Foundation hosts Mardi Gras ‘Mutt Strut’

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Garden District Neighborhood Foundation had its block party Saturday afternoon, complete with a ‘Mutt Strut’.

The block party included live music and a parade, but the Mutt Strut stole the show. The Mutt Strut was a costume contest with locals and their dogs.

Contestants were judged on three categories: owner-dog look alike, most creative and judges’ choice. The event also gathered canned food for the local food bank and raised money for BARK, a local non-profit animal welfare organization. The winners of the Mutt Strut were awarded artwork made by local artists as a prize.

“This year we decided, well it’s our first year, so instead of doing typical prizes we would spotlight our artists,” said Annie Collins of the Garden District Neighborhood Foundation.

The winner of the judges choice category was a pug named Navi.

Navi the pug won the judges choice category at the Garden District Neighborhood Foundation Mutt Strut. (Credit: KALB)

